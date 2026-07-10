Kia recalls vehicles over fire risk

10 July 2026 22:46 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Kia’s American division has announced a recall of approximately 463,000 vehicles due to a potential fire hazard. The information was reported by CBS News, citing the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), AzerNEWS reports.

The recall affects 2020–2024 Kia Telluride three-row SUVs. According to safety officials, the issue involves the electric motor that controls the front seat adjustments. The motor may overheat due to a stuck adjustment knob or improper repairs performed during a previous recall campaign. In some cases, this could increase the risk of a fire while the vehicle is being driven or even when it is parked.

Until the repair is completed, Kia advises Telluride owners to park their vehicles outdoors and away from buildings or other structures as a precaution. Dealers will install an electronic fuse free of charge to help prevent potential overheating. Owners will receive official safety notifications by mail starting August 13.

This recall highlights the growing importance of vehicle safety inspections as modern cars become more dependent on electronic systems. Kia has previously conducted several large-scale recalls, and automakers continue to work closely with safety regulators to identify and fix potential issues before they lead to serious incidents.