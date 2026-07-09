UN: Gulf crisis leaves nearly 6,000 seafarers 'still trapped'

9 July 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nearly 6,000 mariners are "still trapped" across Gulf waters amid recent US-Iran strikes, the UN's International Maritime Organization Secretary General Arsenio Dominguez said on Wednesday, AzerNEWS reports.

He urged "maximum restraint" amid rising regional tensions.

"I condemn" recent strikes near the Strait of Hormuz, Dominguez said after US President Donald Trump said the ceasefire with Iran was "over."

These events "have again placed innocent seafarers in grave danger," he added, urging for "de-escalation" as crews remain caught at sea, unable to disembark safely.