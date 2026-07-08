Special Olympics Unified Football World Cup kicks off in Paris [PHOTOS]

8 July 2026 12:56 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The official opening ceremony of the Special Olympics Unified Football World Cup has been held in Paris, AzerNEWS reports.

The event gathered athletes, coaches, officials, and volunteers from countries around the world.

The opening ceremony began with a parade of teams representing the 24 participating countries. Among the participants was the Azerbaijan Special Olympics Committee's women's unified football team.

Speaking at the ceremony, the organizers emphasized that the primary goal of the Special Olympics movement is to build an inclusive society through the power of sport while contributing to people's physical and social development. They noted that the tournament is not only a sporting competition but also an important international platform for promoting the values of equality, friendship, and solidarity.

The opening ceremony was followed by the tournament's first match between France and Senegal.

Azerbaijan's team will compete in the 7-a-side format. Drawn in Group B, the national team is scheduled to face Namibia at 08:00 Paris time and the United States at 11:00 on July 7, followed by Guatemala at 08:00 local time on July 8.

The tournament, taking place from July 6 to 11, features 24 teams—12 men's and 12 women's teams—competing for the championship title. The teams consist of athletes with intellectual disabilities and partner players without intellectual disabilities, demonstrating the core principles of inclusive sport.

Founded in 1968, the Special Olympics movement today provides millions of people with intellectual disabilities around the world with opportunities to participate in sports, develop their abilities, and integrate more actively into society.

Through year-round training, competitions, and social programs, the organization makes a significant contribution to promoting inclusion.

The World Cup in Paris continues this mission by showcasing the power of sport to unite people and highlighting the abilities of individuals with intellectual disabilities.

The tournament's final matches will be held on July 11, when the winning teams will receive the World Cup trophies.