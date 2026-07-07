Azerbaijan's top muslim cleric calls for peace at International Islamic Forum in Tashkent [PHOTOS]

7 July 2026 19:24 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The First International Islamic Forum, titled "Islamic Civilization: The Path of Peace, Tolerance and Enlightenment," has opened in Uzbekistan's capital, Tashkent, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Azerbaijan's Caucasus Muslims Board (CMB), Chairman and Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade addressed the forum, emphasizing the importance of international humanitarian cooperation, peace, tolerance and dialogue among civilizations.

Pashazade commended Uzbekistan's efforts to preserve, study and promote the rich heritage of Islamic civilization. He also highlighted the steadily expanding brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, as well as the growing spiritual and religious cooperation among the member states of the Organization of Turkic States.

The CMB chairman announced that the 7th Meeting of Muslim Religious Leaders of the Organization of Turkic States will be held in Baku this September. As part of the event, an international conference dedicated to the legacy of the prominent Islamic scholar Seyyid Yahya Bakuvi is also planned.

Concluding his remarks, Pashazade called on participants to continue working together to promote Islam's universal values of peace, humanism and enlightenment.