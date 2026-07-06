Neymar sets historic record for Brazil and retires from international football

6 July 2026 20:51 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Brazil national team forward Neymar has set a new record in the country's football history, AzerNEWS reports.

The striker scored during Brazil’s 1–2 defeat against Norway in the World Cup Round of 16, marking his 80th goal for the national team.

With this achievement, the 34-year-old forward became the first player in Brazil’s history to reach 80 international goals.

He now leads the all-time scoring list for Brazil, followed by Pelé with 77 goals. The top five also includes Ronaldo with 62 goals, Romário with 55 goals, and Zico with 48 goals.

It is also noted that Neymar announced his retirement from international football after Brazil's defeat to Norway, bringing an end to his long national team career.