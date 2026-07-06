Azernews.Az

Monday, July 6, 2026

Baku's food and beverage sector records AZN 855 million turnover

6 July 2026 16:53 (UTC+04:00)
Baku's food and beverage sector records AZN 855 million turnover
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

Baku's public catering sector generated AZN 855 million in turnover during the first five months of 2026, marking continued growth in the capital's hospitality industry, AzerNEWS reports. According to the Baku City Statistics Department, the figure represents a...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more