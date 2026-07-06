Baku's food and beverage sector records AZN 855 million turnover

6 July 2026 16:53 (UTC+04:00)

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Baku's public catering sector generated AZN 855 million in turnover during the first five months of 2026, marking continued growth in the capital's hospitality industry, AzerNEWS reports. According to the Baku City Statistics Department, the figure represents a...

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