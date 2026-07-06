Sports zones open in regional cities under state project [PHOTOS]

6 July 2026 17:14 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Within the framework of the "Healthy Neighborhood" project implemented in accordance with the relevant Presidential Decree, sports zones have been inaugurated in Naftalan, Samukh, and Mingachevir, AzerNEWS reports citing the Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The opening ceremonies were attended by Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, heads of local executive authorities, representatives of the regional community, residents, and young athletes.

Each "Healthy Neighborhood" area is equipped with mini-football and basketball courts, table tennis facilities, chess areas, and gym equipment. Farid Gayibov also spoke with children training at the sports facilities and with local residents.

So far, 21 "Healthy Neighborhood" projects have been implemented in Baku city and various regions.