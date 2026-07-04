IAEA Chief calls for swift access to Iran's nuclear sites

4 July 2026 19:23 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi has stressed the importance of allowing the agency's inspectors to access Iran's nuclear facilities, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking to Ria Novosti, Grossi said IAEA inspectors have so far been unable to inspect the sites, adding that access largely depends on the progress of negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

He emphasized that all matters related to nuclear material will continue to fall under the IAEA's oversight and verification mandate.

At the same time, Grossi acknowledged the realities surrounding the issue, saying he understands that inspections and the ongoing diplomatic talks are closely interconnected.

Grossi also expressed hope that the negotiations, which began a few weeks ago in Switzerland, would progress more quickly.

"I hope it will not take too much time. Formally speaking, we should already have access by now," the IAEA chief added.