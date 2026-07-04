Russian forces counter major drone attack on St. Petersburg

4 July 2026 16:48 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Russian authorities said air defense systems repelled a large-scale drone attack overnight, intercepting hundreds of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) across several regions of the country, including St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, AzerNEWS reports.

St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov said the city had come under a "large-scale attack" by enemy military drones.

"St. Petersburg is under a large-scale attack by enemy military unmanned aerial vehicles. Air defense systems are operating," Beglov wrote on his Telegram channel.

He noted that the target of the strike was also an oil terminal in the Kirovsky district of St. Petersburg.

Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko said several dozen drones were shot down over the region. He added that falling debris was recorded near the port of Vysotsk.

"Sixty-seven enemy UAVs have been shot down over the Leningrad Region. Combat operations are continuing," Drozdenko said.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, air defense forces intercepted a total of 389 fixed-wing drones over various regions of the country.

The authorities said no casualties had been reported as a result of the attacks.