Azercell fosters digital skills and lifelong learning for senior citizens [PHOTOS]

3 July 2026 18:41 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Company organizes a dedicated learning program for members of the “Üçüncü Bahar” Public Union

As part of its corporate social responsibility strategy, “Azercell Telecom” LLC continues to implement initiatives that promote inclusive development across all segments of society. Most recently, the company organized a dedicated learning program for the members and staff of the “Üçüncü Bahar” Public Union.

The initiative was designed to encourage senior citizens to remain socially active while strengthening their digital literacy and helping them confidently navigate an increasingly digital world. The program provided participants with practical knowledge and everyday skills that support their personal development and active engagement in community life.

Professional trainers from the Azercell Academy delivered interactive sessions on effective communication and digital safety, combining practical exercises with real-life scenarios to help participants build confidence in using digital technologies safely and effectively.

A separate training program was also organized for the staff of the “Üçüncü Bahar” Public Union, focusing on emotional intelligence and business etiquette to further strengthen their professional and interpersonal skills.

The “Üçüncü Bahar” Public Union is a non-governmental organization dedicated to promoting active and healthy ageing, fostering the social inclusion of senior citizens, and creating opportunities for lifelong learning and personal development.

Azercell remains committed to advancing inclusive development through initiatives that equip people of all ages and backgrounds with the knowledge, skills, and confidence needed to thrive in an increasingly digital society.