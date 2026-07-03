FIFA World Cup 2026: Six round of 16 pairings confirmed

3 July 2026 16:40 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 1/16 final stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 has concluded 12 matches, AzerNEWS reports.

As a result, six pairings for the Round of 16 have already been determined in the tournament. The final two pairings will be confirmed after the remaining matches, which will take place today and tomorrow.

The Round of 16 fixtures begin on July 4 at 21:00 with a match between Canada and Morocco. On July 5 at 01:00, Paraguay will face France.

On July 6 at 00:00, Brazil will play against Norway, while at 04:00, Mexico will meet England. Later that day at 23:00, Portugal will face Spain.

FIFA World Cup 2026 is the 23rd edition of the tournament and the global men's football championship held every four years under FIFA. It is scheduled to run from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

This edition is being jointly hosted across 16 cities—11 in the United States, 3 in Mexico, and 2 in Canada.

It is the first time the World Cup is organised by three countries together, and also the first tournament to feature 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.

Moreover, it is also the first time since 2002 that multiple nations are co-hosting the competition. Mexico, having previously hosted in 1970 and 1986, will become the first country to host or co-host the World Cup three times.