Riyadh sends biggest oil shipment through Hormuz since February conflict

3 July 2026 16:27 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Saudi Arabia has transported its largest oil shipment through the Strait of Hormuz since the outbreak of the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran in February, according to Bloomberg, AzerNEWS reports.

The report said four supertankers operated by Saudi shipping company Bahri passed through the strategic waterway and arrived in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday. The vessels are carrying a combined 8 million barrels of crude oil, loaded at the Ras Tanura oil terminal on Saudi Arabia's Persian Gulf coast.

According to Bloomberg, the shipment signals that Riyadh is increasing its oil exports following the agreement reached between the United States and Iran in June to restore maritime transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

The United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran on February 28, triggering severe disruptions to shipping through the vital energy corridor and driving global oil prices higher.

On June 18, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities, allowing commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz to gradually resume.

Despite the reopening of the route, experts cited by Bloomberg say it could take several months for shipping volumes to return to pre-conflict levels, as the waterway still requires extensive mine-clearing operations.