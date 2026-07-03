Moldova PM resigns amid state company scandal

3 July 2026 13:37 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Moldovan Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu has announced his resignation, triggering the collapse of the country's government amid mounting political fallout over a scandal involving the state-owned air navigation company MoldATSA, AzerNEWS reports.

In a statement published on Facebook, Munteanu said he could no longer continue serving as prime minister without compromising his principles.

"I accepted the proposal to be prime minister with great responsibility and with the firm belief that I can contribute to changing things for the better. The moment I understood that I could no longer exercise my mandate in accordance with the principles and beliefs I have, I chose to leave," he said.

Under Moldova's constitutional framework, the resignation of the prime minister automatically results in the resignation of the entire government.

The political crisis intensified following allegations concerning appointments and governance at the state-owned air navigation company MoldATSA. In response, President Maia Sandu pledged a "general cleanup" of state institutions.

On Thursday, Moldova's parliament established a special investigative committee to examine the management of state-owned enterprises. The committee will review recruitment procedures for senior management positions, the composition of boards of directors, and cases where individuals simultaneously hold positions in multiple public institutions.

Moldova, a candidate country for European Union membership, now enters a period of political uncertainty as authorities seek to restore confidence in public institutions following the government collapse.