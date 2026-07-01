Azerbaijani Jewish communities appeal to Knesset against "Armenian genocide" recognition

1 July 2026 16:19 (UTC+04:00)

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The leaders of Azerbaijan's three Jewish communities have appealed to members of Israel's Knesset, urging them not to support initiatives aimed at recognizing the so-called "Armenian Genocide", AzerNEWS reports.

The appeal was jointly signed by Milikh Yevdayev, Chairman of the Mountain Jewish Community of Baku, Alexander Sharovsky, Chairman of the Ashkenazi Jewish Community of Baku, and Zamir Isayev, Chairman of the Sephardic Jewish Community of Baku.

In their statement, the community leaders argued that such a move could have a negative impact on the fragile process of peace and stability that is beginning to take shape in the South Caucasus.

They stressed that political decisions by third countries on highly sensitive historical issues risk complicating ongoing peace efforts rather than contributing to reconciliation, mutual understanding, and trust between peoples.

According to the statement, complex historical events should remain the subject of objective scholarly research conducted by historians and independent experts, rather than becoming matters of political decision-making. The signatories warned that politicizing these issues could create unnecessary tensions among Israel's sincere friends and partners.

Earlier, the Israeli government unanimously voted to officially recognize the so-called "armenian genocide," according to Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, who announced the decision in a post on X.

The measure will now be placed on the agenda for a plenary vote in the Knesset.