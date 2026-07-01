Scholars discuss views on Turkic history and ideological approaches [PHOTOS]

1 July 2026 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A panel session titled "Views on Turkic History and Ideological Approaches" has brought together scholars and experts for an in-depth discussion, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

The event was organized as part of the Turkic World Week, timed to the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress.

The panel was moderated by the member of the Azerbaijani Parliament and Doctor of Philology, Elnara Akimova.

The discussions focused on scholarly approaches to different periods of Turkic history, the role of ideological perspectives in historiography, the formation of a shared historical memory, and prospects for scientific cooperation within the Turkic world.

The panel featured speeches by Professor Ahmet Tashagil of Fatih Sultan Mehmet Vakıf University, Professor Eva-Maria Aux of Humboldt University, Professor Takashi Osawa of the Institute for Humanities Research at Osaka University, Associate Professor Rizvan Huseynov, Director of the Caucasus History Center, Professor Hacalı Necefoğlu of Turkey Caucasus University, and Professor Cabbor Eshonqulov of the Institute of Uzbek Language, Literature and Folklore at the Academy of Sciences of Uzbekistan.

During the session, particular attention was given to the role of Turkic ornamentation in shared cultural memory. It was noted that the Gokturk Empire, the first state to officially use the name "Turk" in its designation, played a foundational role in the formation of most modern Turkic peoples, including the Azerbaijan Turks.

Speakers emphasized that Turkic ornamental patterns are not merely aesthetic decorations, but a significant cultural heritage embodying the worldview, spiritual values, and philosophy of life formed over millennia.

It was highlighted that one of the greatest books of the Turkic world is preserved precisely in the patterns found on carpets, kilims, architectural monuments, and other applied arts. Ornamentation, it was stated, is not simply an aesthetic form of expression for the Turkic people; rather, it is a system of ideological and symbolic codes that has survived the passage of thousands of years. These patterns were described as the Turkic memory written in the language of geometry.

It was further noted that the symbolic system of Turkic ornamentation reflects a long spiritual evolution stretching from the pre-Islamic Göktengri belief system to the Islamic period. The life tree motif in carpets, for example, symbolizes the infinity of the universe, the continuity of generations, and the cyclical nature of life.

The speakers also exchanged views on the importance of studying the shared historical heritage of Turkic peoples, expanding academic research, ensuring objective approaches to historical facts, and strengthening international cooperation in this field.

The panel concluded with a commemorative group photograph taken with the congress participants.