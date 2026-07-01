Baku hosts NATO training program focused on modern military standards [PHOTOS]

1 July 2026 15:51 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Pursuant to the Partnership for Peace Programme between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and NATO for 2026, a course is being conducted in Baku by the NATO Allied LANDCOM Mobile Training Team, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Ministry of Defense.

Following briefings delivered by the NATO Mobile Training Team on "Training Planning in NATO" and "Conducting Training in Accordance with NATO Standards and Objective Selection", military personnel participated in both group and individual practical sessions.

The main objective of the course, attended by participants of the Military Management Course at the Military Management Institute of the National Defense University, is to enhance the theoretical and practical knowledge of military personnel in line with contemporary requirements, to provide training in the application of modern technological solutions and tools, and to instruct participants in NATO standards and procedures in this field.

It is noteworthy that, the course will continue until July 2.