Jafar Jabbarli Library introduces digital series on Azerbaijan's historic monuments [PHOTOS]

1 July 2026 11:41 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Jafar Jabbarli Republican Youth Library has launched four new digital presentations showcasing Azerbaijan's rich architectural heritage, AzerNEWS reports.

These materials have been made available to readers as part of the project titled "Smart Heritage: Digital Presentation of Azerbaijani Architecture."

The initiative uses the capabilities of artificial intelligence technologies to promote the country's historical and cultural legacy in a modern format.

The newly developed presentations include "Bright Heritage and the Magnificent Stone Chronicle – Shusha Fortress," "Shusha's Illuminated Legacy: The Revival of the Aghdam Goy Goy Agha Mosque," "Upper Goy Goy Agha Mosque: History, Art, and Rebirth," and "International Mugham Center: The Luminous Temple of Azerbaijani Music." These materials were created using advanced digital solutions and enriched with dynamic visual effects, AI-generated imagery, and multimedia elements.

The presentations offer detailed insights into the historical background, architectural features, construction purposes, and the role of these significant monuments in Azerbaijan’s cultural and historical development. At the same time, they highlight the importance of these architectural landmarks not only as part of the national heritage but also in the context of world cultural heritage, emphasizing their role in preserving the historical memory and national identity of the Azerbaijani people.

Iconic monuments such as the Shusha Fortress, symbol of the historic city of Shusha—the Aghdam and Upper Goy Goy Agha mosques, which are valuable examples of the cultural and religious heritage of Karabakh, as well as the International Mugham Center, one of the most successful examples of modern Azerbaijani architecture, allow users to clearly trace the connection between the past and present of these structures. Alongside historical facts, the presentations also emphasize architectural elements, artistic and aesthetic features, and the importance of passing this heritage on to future generations.

The main goal of the project is to present Azerbaijan's rich architectural heritage in a modern format by leveraging artificial intelligence and digital technologies, while also encouraging greater interest in historical and cultural heritage among the younger generation.

The materials prepared under the "Smart Heritage: Digital Presentation of Azerbaijani Architecture" project have been published on the library's official website.