Culture Minister: Turkic World Week to continue in Karabakh
Azerbaijan's Culture Minister, Adil Karimli, has addressed the opening ceremony of the Turkic World Week held at the Heydar Aliyev Center, AzerNEWS reports.
In his speech, the minister said that events of the Turkic World Week, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress, would also continue in Karabakh, with programs to be held in the cities of Shusha, Khankandi and Aghdam.
The Culture Minister noted that every city being rebuilt in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from occupation, every restored monument, and every revitalized space reflect the revival of Azerbaijan and the spirit of solidarity of the Turkic world as a whole.
"We believe that this congress will become a landmark event in the shared history of the Turkic world and will create a valuable legacy for future generations," he said.
The Turkic World Week, running until July 3, is being organized by Azerbaijan's Culture Ministry, the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), and the Ministry of Science and Education, in cooperation with the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), TURKSOY, Baku State University, the Turkic Academy, and the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.
The event has brought together around 80 prominent Turkologists, researchers, and scholars from leading academic institutions in 20 countries, including Turkic states, along with representatives of international Turkic organizations.
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