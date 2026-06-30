Olympic Day celebrated in Baku with sports events [PHOTOS]

30 June 2026 17:37 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A special event dedicated to Olympic Day has been held at Dada Gorgud Park under the organization of the National Olympic Committee, AzerNEWS reports.

The celebration aimed to promote sport, healthy lifestyles, and Olympic values among the public.

At the beginning of the event, participants were given detailed information about the history of Olympic Day. It was noted that the day has been celebrated since 1948 on the initiative of the International Olympic Committee and serves to promote physical activity, sport, and a healthy way of life around the world.

The event also highlighted the achievements of Azerbaijani athletes who won medals at the Olympic Games between 1952 and 1992. Their successes were presented as an important part of the country's sporting history and development.

Olympic champion Nazim Huseynov and Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee Chingiz Huseynzade delivered speeches at the event. Nazim Huseynov spoke about the successes of Azerbaijani athletes on the international stage and expressed his wish for the national flag to always fly high at major sporting competitions.

Chingiz Huseynzade emphasized the importance of Olympic Day in promoting sports and Olympic values. He also noted that this year's celebration was dedicated to Azerbaijani athletes who participated in the Olympic Games during the Soviet era.

The event included a mass run and tug-of-war competitions, encouraging active participation from attendees. At the end of the competitions, winners were awarded medals and diplomas, and participants took commemorative photos to mark the occasion.

Olympic Day is an important global celebration that promotes sport, healthy lifestyles, and Olympic values such as friendship, respect, and excellence. Established in 1948 by the International Olympic Committee, it is observed every year on June 23 in countries around the world, including Azerbaijan.

In Azerbaijan, the National Olympic Committee organizes special events to mark this day and encourage public participation in sport. The celebration at Dada Gorgud Park is a clear example of how Olympic Day is used to honor the country's sporting history while inspiring future generations.

Azerbaijan's athletes have a long and proud Olympic legacy, and such events help highlight their achievements, including medal successes and historic performances.

Through activities like mass runs and competitions, Olympic Day continues to strengthen the spirit of sport and unity in the country.