Oman Parliament to review double taxation agreement with Azerbaijan
Oman's Shura Council is set to discuss a draft agreement with Azerbaijan aimed at eliminating double taxation and preventing tax evasion on income taxes, AzerNEWS reports citing the Oman News Agency.
The draft agreement, titled "Agreement between the Government of the Sultanate of Oman and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the Elimination of Double Taxation with Respect to Taxes on Income and the Prevention of Tax Evasion and Avoidance," will be reviewed during the parliament's session scheduled for tomorrow.
The proposed agreement is intended to strengthen the legal framework for economic and investment cooperation between the two countries.
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