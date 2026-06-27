Heavy rain and thunderstorms expected to ease across Azerbaijan

27 June 2026 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Intermittent heavy rainfall that continued overnight from June 27 into June 28 in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula is expected to gradually subside from the morning hours, AzerNEWS reports, citing the National Hydrometeorological Service.

The agency said that thunderstorms remain possible in some parts of the peninsula during the night, while the strong northwesterly wind is forecast to weaken by the evening.

Air temperatures in Baku and Absheron are expected to range between 18-21°C at night and 23-27°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will increase from 759 mm to 762 mm of mercury, while relative humidity is forecast at 80-85% overnight and 55-60% during daylight hours.

In other regions of Azerbaijan, intermittent rain and thunderstorms are also expected in some areas. The weather service warned that rainfall could become intense and torrential in isolated locations, accompanied by hail and locally heavier precipitation.

Precipitation is expected to gradually cease across most districts by the evening. Fog is likely to form overnight and in the early morning hours in some mountainous areas. Westerly winds may occasionally intensify in certain regions.

Temperatures across the country's districts are forecast to range from 16-20°C at night and 24-29°C during the day. In mountainous areas, temperatures will vary between 8-13°C overnight and 15-20°C during the day, reaching 23-26°C in some locations.