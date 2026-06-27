Iran launches retaliatory strikes on U.S. military positions following Washington’s attacks

27 June 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Iran has launched a series of retaliatory strikes against U.S. military facilities in the region following recent attacks by Washington, AzerNEWS reports, citing a statement released by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

In an official announcement, the IRGC confirmed that its naval forces executed the operation in direct response to American actions, which Tehran has characterized as acts of aggression.

"In response to the aggression, the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have carried out strikes against the deployment locations of the U.S. terrorist army in the region," the statement read.

The escalation marks a significant tightening of tensions between Washington and Tehran, raising concerns over further stability in the region. U.S. officials have not yet released a detailed assessment of the damage or casualties resulting from the strikes.