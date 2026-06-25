Fashion takes over Baku's coast with Azerbaijan Fashion & Dome Middle East

25 June 2026 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 20th anniversary season of Azerbaijan Fashion Week, the largest international fashion platform in the Caspian region, will take place on the coast of Baku at Sea Breeze from July 20 to 22, 2026, AzerNEWS reports.

To mark the anniversary season, Azerbaijan Fashion Week and Dome Middle East Fashion Week have announced a strategic partnership. For the first time, the two international fashion platforms will join forces to create a large-scale event that brings together designers, buyers, industry representatives, media, and leaders of the creative sector from around the world.

The main theme of the season will be "Water Element", symbolising movement, transformation, purity, and unity. The concept reflects how the rich traditions of the Caspian region and the Middle East, combined with modernity, are shaping new global fashion trends.

Over three days, Sea Breeze will become a hub of the international fashion industry, featuring runway shows by renowned and emerging designers, exclusive collection presentations, professional meetings, international collaborations, and special projects.

The anniversary season is aimed not only at showcasing the latest global fashion trends but also at strengthening Azerbaijan's position as an important centre of the creative economy, cultural exchange, and international cooperation.

"The 20th anniversary season of Azerbaijan Fashion Week is an important milestone in the project’s history. The partnership with Dome Middle East Fashion Week creates a unique platform for interaction between East and West, opening new opportunities for designers, brands, and industry professionals," the organisers noted.

Over the years, Azerbaijan Fashion Week has become an authoritative platform for promoting designers, developing the fashion industry, and building international partnerships. The upcoming season is expected to be the largest-scale in the project’s history, bringing together participants from Europe, Asia, the Gulf countries, and the CIS region.

Leading designers, fashion experts, luxury industry representatives, international media, influencers, and creative economy investors are expected to attend.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az,Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.