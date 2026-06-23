Another shipment sent to Armenia in transit through territory of Azerbaijan

23 June 2026 15:21 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A new shipment from Russia to Armenia has been delivered via Azerbaijani transit routes, AzerNEWS reports.

The latest consignment consisted of fertilizer weighing 408 tons, made up of six railway wagons. It was dispatched today from the Bilajari station toward the Boyuk Kesik direction.

To date, more than 33,000 tons of grain, over 7,000 tons of fertilizer, 133 tons of aluminum, 68 tons of buckwheat, and 414 tons of anthracite have been transported from Russia to Armenia through Azerbaijan.

In addition to transit operations, Azerbaijan has also exported petroleum products to Armenia. So far, exports have included more than 14,000 tons of diesel fuel, as well as over 4,000 tons of AI-92 and AI-95 gasoline.

Earlier shipments included a train of 31 wagons carrying 1,984 tonnes of diesel and 135 tonnes of fertilisers on March 5, as well as additional deliveries of 887 tonnes of diesel on April 11 and 479 tonnes on May 9.