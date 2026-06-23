AZPROMO discusses investment and business cooperation with US congressional delegation

23 June 2026 14:02 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan's Export and Investment Promotion Agency, AZPROMO, has held talks with a delegation from the United States Congress to explore opportunities for expanding economic and investment cooperation, AzerNEWS reports.

The meeting was attended by a delegation led by Abraham Hamadeh, a Republican member of the US House of Representatives.

During the meeting, AZPROMO Executive Director Yusif Abdullayev presented an overview of Azerbaijan's business and investment climate, mechanisms for attracting foreign direct investment, and the agency's activities aimed at supporting investors and exporters.

Abdullayev also highlighted the upcoming 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, scheduled to take place in September, and outlined potential areas for cooperation with international partners.

The discussions focused on Azerbaijan's growing transit and logistics potential, opportunities for the participation of US companies in investment projects, technology and know-how transfer, and the use of various financial support instruments to facilitate business activity.