Ben-Gvir says Israel can say no to Trump

23 June 2026 20:17 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said on Tuesday that his country can say no to United States President Donald Trump and his plans for the Middle East, claiming that Israel can make independent decisions, AzerNEWS reports.

The minister stressed that there should be no ceasefire in Lebanon in the fighting with Hezbollah, "under no circumstances."

Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted that Israel must "free itself from dependence" on Washington and develop its own defense industry.

While he stated that he "greatly appreciates" the support his country received from the United States over the years, he also acknowledged that Israel must "free itself from dependence" on Washington, AzerNEWS reports.

Netanyahu's comments follow the recent cooling of relations between Israel and the US over the war in Iran, and especially his tense exchanges with US President Donald Trump.

While the US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding last week seeking to establish long-term peace, Netanyahu insisted that "the matter is not over yet" and that Israel will continue to confront Iran.