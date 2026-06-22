Azerbaijan Ombudsman meets citizens repatriated from Syria [PHOTOS]

22 June 2026 11:41 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Representatives of Azerbaijan’s Ombudsman Office have met with Azerbaijani citizens repatriated from Syria and currently accommodated at a facility operated by the Social Services Agency, AzerNEWS reports.

According to information published on the Ombudsman Office’s official website, the meeting was held with repatriates placed in a specialized institution under the Social Services Agency, which operates under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

The Ombudsman Office recalled that, as a result of measures undertaken by the Azerbaijani government, 23 Azerbaijani citizens — including women and children — were repatriated from the Syrian Arab Republic on June 7, 9, and 11, 2026.

During the meeting, officials reviewed the social rehabilitation measures being implemented for the repatriates and assessed their current needs. Recommendations were also provided regarding their reintegration into society and the protection of their rights.

In addition, the repatriates were given detailed information about the Ombudsman’s mandate, activities, and mechanisms for safeguarding human rights, the statement said.

The meeting formed part of ongoing efforts to support the rehabilitation and social integration of Azerbaijani citizens returning from conflict-affected regions.