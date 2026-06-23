Iran reaffirms strategic control over Strait of Hormuz

23 June 2026 13:04 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iran’s Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has stated that the situation regarding control of the Strait of Hormuz will not return to its pre-crisis state following recent tensions with the United States, emphasizing that Tehran will maintain its strategic role over the vital waterway, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Press TV, Ghalibaf told reporters upon returning from Switzerland that "everyone must understand that the management of the Strait of Hormuz will never return to the pre-war situation." He added that while international regulations will be respected, Iran will continue to oversee the strait.

Ghalibaf was one of the key members of the Iranian delegation in talks with the United States.

It was also reported that high-level negotiations between Iranian and U.S. representatives concluded in Switzerland, with Pakistan and Qatar acting as mediators.

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, who led the American delegation, said after the talks that the sides had made significant progress. He noted that mechanisms aimed at keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and ensuring a ceasefire in the region were agreed upon.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.