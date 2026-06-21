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Sunday, June 21, 2026

Israel claims it killed Hamas, PIJ fighters in Gaza

21 June 2026 13:26 (UTC+04:00)
Israel claims it killed Hamas, PIJ fighters in Gaza

The Israeli military ​took to X on ‌Sunday to claim that they "eliminated" Hussein Qadra ​and Mohammed ​Farra, who the IDF says served in the military ​wings of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and tied to major funding network, in the Gaza Strip, AzerNEWS reports.

"Qadra, who headed the ​network ​with Farra, acted under ‌Hamas ⁠leadership and facilitated the transfer of more ​than ​half ⁠a billion shekels ​to Hamas' military wing by operating a network of dozens of couriers and money exchangers in Turkey & Gaza," ​the post read.

The military claimed that the pair were killed on June 17.

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