Israel claims it killed Hamas, PIJ fighters in Gaza
The Israeli military took to X on Sunday to claim that they "eliminated" Hussein Qadra and Mohammed Farra, who the IDF says served in the military wings of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and tied to major funding network, in the Gaza Strip, AzerNEWS reports.
"Qadra, who headed the network with Farra, acted under Hamas leadership and facilitated the transfer of more than half a billion shekels to Hamas' military wing by operating a network of dozens of couriers and money exchangers in Turkey & Gaza," the post read.
The military claimed that the pair were killed on June 17.
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