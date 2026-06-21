SOCAR identifies source of oil pollution near Dubendi, launches cleanup and repair operations

21 June 2026 15:50 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan, SOCAR, has identified the source of oil pollution detected in the Dubendi beach area and initiated emergency measures to contain the incident and prevent further leakage, AzerNEWS reports.

According to SOCAR, the relevant services of the central office of the Azneft Production Union received information on June 19 regarding traces of oil contamination observed along the Dubendi coastline.

A preliminary inspection involving vessels and a helicopter revealed an oil slick in the water area between Pirallahi Island and Dubendi. As no active source of leakage was immediately visible, specialists initially considered several possible causes of the pollution.

Following a controlled diagnostic inspection, experts determined that the contamination originated from an underwater oil pipeline operated by the Azneft Production Union. Upon identifying the source of the leak, oil transportation through the affected pipeline was immediately suspended.

SOCAR stated that an operational headquarters was established by the Azneft Production Union to coordinate response measures and manage the situation.

Further diagnostic work carried out by Azneft's diving teams revealed mechanical damage to the underwater pipeline. According to preliminary assessments, the damage may have been caused by contact with a foreign object, potentially an anchor.

Repair and restoration work began immediately after the damaged section was identified. SOCAR noted that the pipeline will remain out of operation until the repairs are completed, preventing any further oil leakage into the sea.

Efforts to eliminate the consequences of the incident, including the cleanup of affected marine and coastal areas, are being conducted in close coordination between the Azneft Production Union and the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan.

Authorities said the situation has been brought under control and response operations are continuing.