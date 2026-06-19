Baku, Cairo explore wider economic ties [PHOTOS]

19 June 2026 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, has met with Egypt’s Minister of Planning and Economic Development Ahmed Rostom, AzerNEWS reports.

"Within the framework of the Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, we met with Dr. Ahmed Rostom, Minister of Planning and Economic Development of the Arab Republic of Egypt," Jabbarov wrote in a post on X.

The meeting focused on the current state and future prospects of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Egypt.

The sides discussed opportunities to more effectively utilize the economic potential between the two countries, as well as the formation of business platforms aimed at promoting mutual engagement and expanding ties between business communities.

During the talks, the officials exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in areas including trade, investment, industry, energy, tourism, and other sectors, highlighting available opportunities for further development of bilateral economic relations.