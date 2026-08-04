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Tuesday, August 4, 2026

Europe’s gas reserves sink to record low, raising winter price risks

4 August 2026 17:40 (UTC+04:00)
Europe’s gas reserves sink to record low, raising winter price risks
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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European countries are currently seeking alternative routes for natural gas imports as the continent’s gas storage facilities remain at historically low levels. Europe’s gas storage facilities are currently only...

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