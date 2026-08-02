Israel kills two Hamas commanders over weekend

2 August 2026 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Sunday that it eliminated two of Hamas' commanders during the latest airstrikes in the Gaza Strip over the past two days, AzerNEWS reports.

The Israeli military said it killed the head of Hamas' Nuhba cell, Salem Gamal Abdel Rahman Abu Lebed, in southern Gaza on Saturday, noting that he was involved in raiding Kibbutz Nir Oz during the October 7 attack.

The IDF also eliminated the commander of Hamas' Muhazi battalion, Muhammad Abdel Nasser Muhammad Khatib, in central Gaza on Friday, claiming that Khatib operated in Hamas' military wing and attempted to "advance terrorist plots."