Pentagon seeks $18.2B to replenish interceptor missile stockpiles

1 August 2026 14:11 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Pentagon has requested $18.2 billion to replenish its interceptor missile stockpiles, AzerNEWS reports, citing Bloomberg.

According to the information, the funding is part of a $67 billion emergency spending request for the current fiscal year.

It was also reported that the $18.2 billion proposal is aimed at replenishing high-priority missile systems that U.S. lawmakers, Pentagon officials, and defense analysts have warned are in critically short supply.

The request includes up to $5.75 billion for Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptors, $5.57 billion for additional Patriot Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptors, and $1.9 billion for Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) systems.

The Pentagon also plans to procure additional Tomahawk cruise missiles and Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM), which Bloomberg noted were used in combat for the first time during operations in the Middle East.

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