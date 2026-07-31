UEFA warns of FIFA boycott if World Cup rights sold to private investors

31 July 2026 11:28 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

UEFA has taken a firm stance against FIFA's proposal to sell part of the commercial rights to the FIFA World Cup to private investors, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

At an emergency meeting attended by representatives of UEFA's 55 member national associations, a unanimous decision was reportedly reached that if FIFA President Gianni Infantino proceeds with the initiative, UEFA members will boycott all FIFA-organized competitions.

The proposed boycott would not only affect the 2030 FIFA Men's World Cup, but also all FIFA tournaments, including the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in Brazil next year.

UEFA stated that the FIFA World Cup is one of football's most prestigious and historic competitions, and that turning it into a commercial asset for private investors is unacceptable.

It is also worth noting that the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) has announced that it does not support FIFA's plans.

As a result, with opposition from UEFA's 55 member associations and CONCACAF's 41 member associations, FIFA's proposal now faces serious uncertainty over whether it can secure the required majority of votes.