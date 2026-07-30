Azerbaijani canoeist wins silver at int'l competition in Hungary [PHOTOS]

30 July 2026 14:06 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani canoeist Tatyana Smilovenko has secured a silver medal at the Paddle Europe Junior and Under-23 Canoe Sprint Championships, held in Hungary, AzerNEWS reports.

Tatyana Smilovenko achieved an impressive result in the women's C-1 500-meter event, finishing among the top competitors in the single-canoe category and earning a place on the podium.

The Paddle Europe Junior and Under-23 Canoe Sprint Championships are one of the most important continental competitions for young canoe sprint athletes.

The 2026 edition took place in Szeged, Hungary, at the Maty-ér Regatta Course.

The championship brought together Europe's strongest junior and Under-23 athletes competing in kayak and canoe sprint events.

The competition featured national teams from across Europe, with athletes racing in standard sprint distances, including 200m, 500m, and 1000m.

Azerbaijani canoe and rowing athletes have achieved notable success on the international stage, earning medals and representing the country with strong performances at European and world-level competitions.

Over recent years, athletes in canoe sprint and rowing have continued to improve their results, demonstrating Azerbaijan’s growing potential in water sports.

The Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation plays an important role in supporting the growth of these sports in the country.

The Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation (AWSF) oversees and supports athletes competing in various water sports disciplines, including rowing (academic rowing), canoeing, kayaking, and other water sports activities aimed at expanding participation and promoting youth development.

The main objectives of the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation are to develop water sports across Azerbaijan, prepare and support national teams, increase participation among children, teenagers, and young athletes, represent Azerbaijan at international competitions, and promote the popularity and accessibility of water sports.