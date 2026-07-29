Young chefs shine showcase country's culinary traditions in Malaysia [PHOTOS]

29 July 2026 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's national youth culinary team has achieved notable success at the 5th Global Culinary Challenge Malaysia, held in Kuala Lumpur, AzerNEWS reports.

Competing against young chefs from around the world, the team earned multiple medals while proudly presenting Azerbaijan's culinary traditions on the international stage.

In the individual category, Fatima Mammadova won a gold medal, while Nail Bayramov received one silver and one bronze medal. Inara Samadova claimed two bronze medals, and both Turan Shahbazov and Turan Jafarov were each awarded a bronze medal.

In the duet category, the teams of Ibrahim Rahimov and Rahim Mustafayev, as well as Turan Shahbazov and Turan Jafarov, were both awarded bronze medals.

The 5th Global Culinary Challenge Malaysia (GCCM) was organized as part of the Food & Drinks Malaysia by SIAL international exhibition at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC).

Endorsed by the World Association of Chefs' Societies (Worldchefs), the competition is one of Southeast Asia's leading culinary events, bringing together chefs and culinary students from dozens of countries to compete in a wide range of individual and team categories.

Azerbaijan's culinary professionals have become increasingly visible on the international stage in recent years, earning medals at prestigious competitions and helping to promote the country's rich gastronomic heritage worldwide.

The country's success is driven by the Azerbaijan Culinary Specialists Association (ACSA).

Wherever they compete, Azerbaijani chefs bring more than technical skills to the table—they present the country's culinary identity through its traditional dishes and ingredients. International competitions have become an important platform for introducing Azerbaijan's rich food culture to new audiences.

Azerbaijan's cuisine is renowned for its diversity, reflecting the country's varied landscapes, agricultural traditions, and centuries of cultural exchange. Built around fresh, seasonal ingredients, it offers a rich combination of flavors that have been shaped by regional customs and local produce.

Fresh herbs, including mint, coriander, dill, basil, and parsley, are an essential part of everyday meals, while spices such as saffron, sumac, cumin, and cinnamon add depth and aroma to many traditional dishes. Sour and fruity ingredients, including pomegranate sauce (narsharab), unripe grape juice, sour plums, dried apricots, and other preserved fruits, are also widely used to create the distinctive sweet-and-sour balance that characterizes Azerbaijani cooking.

Lamb, beef, and poultry form the foundation of many national dishes, complemented by rice, homemade bread, and a variety of pastries. Fish also plays an important role in the country's cuisine.

The Caspian Sea is home to numerous edible species, including sturgeon, Caspian salmon, sardines, and grey mullet, while Caspian black caviar remains one of Azerbaijan's best-known gastronomic specialties.

Traditional cooking methods are just as important as the ingredients themselves. Many dishes are prepared in cookware designed specifically for each recipe: piti is slow-cooked in individual clay pots, plov is prepared in heavy-bottomed kazan cauldrons, and kebabs are grilled over an open flame on metal skewers.

The Azerbaijani cuisine is distinguished by its variety and long-standing culinary traditions.