Ukraine downs 65 Russian drones overnight

29 July 2026 10:24 (UTC+04:00)

Ukraine's defense systems were put to work, with a total of 65 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) intercepted. However, 14 of the drones managed to hit ten targets across Ukraine. In addition, the debris from downed drones fell in two locations.

Ukraine's Air Force shared in its latest social media update on Wednesday that the Russian military launched a total of 80 attack drones "and loitering munitions overnight, including Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, Banderol, and decoy drones", AzerNEWS reports.

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