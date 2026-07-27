Dusty weather observed in Baku and Absheron Peninsula
Dusty weather conditions are being observed in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, according to data obtained from automatic monitoring stations, AzerNEWS reports citing the National Hydrometeorological Service.
The amount of dust in the air is currently 1.4–1.7 times higher than the normal level, spokesperson for the National Hydrometeorological Service Gulnara Abbasova said.
She noted that the dust observed in the atmosphere is local in nature and related to meteorological conditions.
The situation was caused by strong northwesterly winds that began in the morning and spread dust masses formed on the dry surface of the ground to surrounding areas.
The dusty weather conditions are expected to continue until tomorrow afternoon due to the prevailing synoptic conditions.
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