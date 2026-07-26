Weekly review: Azerbaijani manat remains stable against dollar

26 July 2026 16:11 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Azerbaijani manat remained stable against the U.S. dollar over the past week, AzerNEWS reports.

According to calculations based on figures from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the manat's weighted average exchange rate against the U.S. dollar stood at 1.7000 manat per dollar during the week.

Meanwhile, the manat weakened against the euro, with the official exchange rate declining by 0.0111 manat. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.00178 manat compared with the previous week, reaching 1.94082 manat per euro.

The manat also lost value against the Russian ruble, as the official exchange rate for 100 rubles dropped by 0.0034 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.0281 manat week-on-week, standing at 2.17074 manat per 100 rubles.

Against the Turkish lira, the manat's official exchange rate decreased by 0.0001 manat over the week. The weighted average rate declined by 0.00012 manat compared with the previous week, reaching 0.03598 manat per lira.