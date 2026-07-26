Two climbers die on Mount Elbrus, rescuers search for four missing alpinists

26 July 2026 12:05 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Two alpinists have died on Mount Elbrus, while rescue teams have been searching for four other members of their climbing group for more than five hours, AzerNEWS reports.

According to initial information, the group consisted of seven climbers. At an altitude of approximately 5,100 meters, two of the alpinists became seriously ill. One member of the group descended the mountain to alert emergency services and request assistance.

Authorities have confirmed that the two deceased climbers were citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Search-and-rescue operations are ongoing as emergency teams continue efforts to locate the remaining four climbers. No further details about their condition have been released.