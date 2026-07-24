Armenian businesses await compensation after Ukraine strikes Russia's Wildberries warehouse

24 July 2026 16:11 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenian businesses selling through Russia's largest online marketplace, Wildberries, have been affected by a series of Ukrainian drone strikes targeting the company's logistics centres and warehouses, leaving many merchants uncertain about whether they will be compensated for their losses, AzerNEWS reports via OC Media.

Since July 18, Ukraine has carried out long-range drone attacks on several Wildberries facilities across Russia. According to Russian authorities, the strikes caused significant material damage, killing at least eight workers and injuring around 80 others.

Wildberries remains one of Armenia's most popular e-commerce platforms for both consumers and businesses. In 2025, the company ranked as Armenia's 39th-largest taxpayer, contributing more than ֏8 billion ($21 million) in taxes. However, it was absent from the State Revenue Committee's list of the country's 1,000 largest taxpayers for the first quarter of 2026.

The attacks form part of Ukraine's broader campaign targeting Russian logistics and infrastructure. Since early July, Ukrainian strikes on logistics and energy facilities have intensified, contributing to fuel shortages in several Russian regions.

Commenting on the latest operations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the country's long-range drones had "successfully struck important targets" in Russia, describing them as logistics hubs involved in supplying the Russian military with drone components, navigation equipment and other equipment.

"We are, quite justly, bringing the war back home — to Russia," Zelenskyy said.

On July 21, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov acknowledged that the situation for Wildberries and the small and medium-sized businesses using the platform was "difficult," adding that the Russian government was in contact with the company.

Peskov also rejected claims that Wildberries warehouses were being used to supply the Russian military. Meanwhile, many Armenian sellers continue to assess the financial impact of the disruptions while awaiting clarification from the company regarding possible compensation for damaged or lost goods.