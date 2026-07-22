Azerbaijan Airlines organizes 'Fibonacci' intellectual competition for media representatives to mark National Press Day [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

22 July 2026 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan Airlines, part of AZCON Holding, organized the “Fibonacci” intellectual competition for media representatives to mark National Press Day, celebrated in Azerbaijan on July 22.

The event aimed to bring together media representatives in an intellectual and informal setting, strengthen mutual dialogue, and contribute to the further development of professional cooperation.

The “Fibonacci” competition provided a platform for fostering interaction among media representatives, encouraging the exchange of ideas, and continuing professional dialogue in an informal atmosphere.

A total of 15 teams, comprising 100 participants, took part in the competition, which was held in a spirit of friendly rivalry. Participants tested their knowledge and analytical thinking by answering questions on aviation, logic, and current affairs. At the conclusion of the competition, the teams that placed first, second, and third were awarded 10,000, 7,000, and 5,000 AZAL Miles, respectively.

Azerbaijan’s national carrier regards open, transparent, and trust-based cooperation with the media as one of the key priorities of its communications activities. The airline highly values the role of media representatives in ensuring timely and accurate public information and places particular importance on continuing initiatives that foster professional dialogue and long-term partnership.

You can watch the event video via the following link: