Explosion in liberated Kalbajar region leaves civilian injured

21 July 2026 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A civilian was injured in an ordnance explosion on July 21 in the village of Zeylik, located in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district, an area liberated from occupation, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a joint statement issued by the press services of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), and the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), the victim was identified as Sarkhan Isgandarov, born in 1987 and a resident of Azerbaijan's Gazakh district.

Authorities said Isgandarov was grazing livestock in an area that had not yet been cleared of landmines and unexploded ordnance when the explosion occurred, leaving him injured.

The Kalbajar District Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the incident.

In their statement, the Prosecutor General's Office, the MIA, and ANAMA once again urged the public to strictly observe mine safety regulations, pay close attention to mine warning signs, avoid touching suspicious objects, refrain from entering unfamiliar or uncleared areas, and not interfere with territories that have been fenced off for demining operations.