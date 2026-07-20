Netanyahu rejects 'murder' remarks against IDF

20 July 2026 20:41 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday rejected what he called "shocking remarks" targeting IDF soldiers, after ultra-Orthodox leader Rabbi Dov Lando accused soldiers fighting in state-led wars of committing "murder", AzerNEWS reports.

Netanyahu said IDF troops from religious, secular and ultra-Orthodox backgrounds "leave their homes, jobs and families to risk their lives defending Israel and its citizens." He added that soldiers deserve "deep appreciation, gratitude and full support" from all parts of society, including the religious community.

"If the state sends people, soldiers, for the honour of the state and they kill people is that also permissible? It's very much murder. So they incite murder. They wage wars not only for the sake of salvation, but for the honour of the state," Lando said on Sunday.