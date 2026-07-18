Leyla Aliyeva attends presentation of "Azerbaijani Carpets - From Tradition to Contemporary Art" exhibition in Budapest [PHOTOS]

18 July 2026 15:21 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, attended the presentation of "Azerbaijani Carpets - From Tradition to Contemporary Art" exhibition organized at the Museum of Ethnography in Budapest, Hungary, AzerNEWS reports.

The exhibition, organized at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, showcases rare historical carpets dating from the 17th to the 20th centuries, alongside traditional textiles, national costumes, jewellery, carpet sketches, and contemporary artworks.

Opening its doors on June 25, the exhibition invites visitors to immerse themselves in the delicate floral and geometric ornaments of Garabagh, Shirvan, Baku and other historical regions, as well as the unique carpet weaving traditions distinguished by their high craftsmanship.

The exhibition features works and carpet sketches by People's Artists Latif Karimov and Eldar Mikayilzade, as well as works reflecting contemporary artistic explorations by artist CHINGIZ, and the creativity of multidisciplinary artist Madina Gasimova, whose work beautifully intersects material, memory and visual structure.

The core concept of the exhibition is the transformation of traditional ornamental language into a modern artistic expression. Presenting historical carpets together with contemporary art highlights the timeless relevance, aesthetic power and cultural significance of Azerbaijani textile traditions.

The display of rare exhibits reflecting the art of Azerbaijani carpet weaving—one of the country’s most important artistic heritage traditions—will provide visitors with a comprehensive and memorable insight into this rich cultural legacy.

The exhibition, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Hungary, the Hungarian Museum of Ethnography, and the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, will run until July 26.