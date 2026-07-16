Anglo Asian Mining posts $159 mln in H1 revenue as copper sales surge

16 July 2026 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, which operates mining assets in Azerbaijan, generated $159.1 million in revenue from gold bullion and copper concentrate sales in the first half of 2026, driven by a sharp increase in copper production and the launch of sales from the Demirli deposit, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the company, revenue from gold bullion sales totaled approximately $33.2 million during the reporting period. Anglo Asian Mining sold 7,126 ounces of gold at an average price of $4,664 per ounce. While the volume of gold sold declined by 27.1% compared to the first half of 2025, the average selling price rose by 51.6%.

Copper concentrate sales generated $125.9 million in revenue. The company sold 58,577 dry metric tonnes of concentrate, including 26,882 tonnes from the Gadabay mine, which generated $54.5 million, and 31,695 tonnes from the Demirli mine, contributing $71.4 million. No concentrate from Demirli was sold during the same period last year.

Production also increased significantly in the first six months of the year. Anglo Asian Mining produced 8,840 tonnes of copper, 12,329 ounces of gold, and 92,855 ounces of silver. Compared to the same period in 2025, copper production increased by around 7.4 times, while gold output rose by 1.8% and silver production climbed by 48.9%.

The company maintained its production guidance for 2026, forecasting output of 20,000–25,000 tonnes of copper, 28,000–33,000 ounces of gold, and 170,000–210,000 ounces of silver.