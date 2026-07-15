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Wednesday, July 15, 2026

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Sweden continues to grow

15 July 2026 14:22 (UTC+04:00)
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Sweden continues to grow
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Sweden continued its upward trend in the first five months of 2026, increasing by 23.5% year-on-year

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