Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with President of Slovakia published on his social media [VIDEO]
Footage of the meeting of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with President of the Slovak Republic Peter Pellegrini has been published on his official social media, AzerNEWS reports.
The post reads:
"Presidents of Azerbaijan and Slovakia in Shusha."
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