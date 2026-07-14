Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with President of Slovakia published on his social media [VIDEO]

14 July 2026 13:25 (UTC+04:00)

"Presidents of Azerbaijan and Slovakia in Shusha."

Footage of the meeting of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with President of the Slovak Republic Peter Pellegrini has been published on his official social media, AzerNEWS reports.

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