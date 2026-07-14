Washington-Baku energy ties deepen as $8 billion deal gains attention

14 July 2026 12:22 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A new energy partnership between the United States and Azerbaijan could reinforce President Donald Trump's strategy of expanding U.S. energy leadership while strengthening bilateral ties, AzerNEWS reports, citing Big Energy News.

Journalist Javier Manjarres wrote that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, like Trump, has prioritized the development of the oil and gas sector as a cornerstone of national economic policy. The report says that Ilham Aliyev is effectively pursuing a strategy to "Make Azerbaijan Great Again" by expanding the country's energy footprint.

Speaking at the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum, Aliyev revealed that Azerbaijan had recently concluded an energy agreement with the United States valued at more than $8 billion.

According to Big Energy News, the agreement could become a key component of Trump's broader agenda to strengthen U.S. energy dominance while expanding strategic energy partnerships with allies.

The publication said the investment in energy infrastructure represents an important step in advancing cooperation between Washington and Baku, with potential benefits for both countries' energy sectors.

The partnership also received praise from U.S. Congressman Byron Donalds, who is running for governor of Florida. In comments to Big Energy News, Donalds credited Trump for strengthening America's position through international energy cooperation.